High command will decide if action is needed against Tharoor: Kerala Congress leader

Thiruvananthapuram, June 24 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Muraleedharan said on Tuesday that the party high command will decided if any action is needed against the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor for his recent remarks describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “prime asset for India."

Muraleedharan is a former parliamentarian, having stints in both the Lok Sabha and the Kerala Assembly and is also the son of legendary Congress leader K. Karunakaran.

“It’s really irritating and annoying to hear praises being heaped on the political rivals. The statement that came on a crucial election day that he was not invited nor informed to come for election campaigning at the crucial Nilambur by-election day was in bad taste,” said Muraleedharan.

“Tharoor is a CWC member. Let the party high command decide if any action needs to be taken against him,” added Muraleedharan.

Tharoor - who led the ruling BJP's anti-terrorism diplomatic outreach to the US, Brazil, and three other nations last month, after Operation Sindoor - has called for more support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "energy, dynamism and willingness to engage (with other countries)" and labelled it "a prime asset for India on the global stage."

On Monday, Tharoor also extended best wishes to Aryadan Shoukath, the winning Congress candidate.

There has been a perceived “rift” between the Congress high command and Tharoor ever since he decided to contest for the post of president against Mallikarjun Kharge. He has also come under attack from a majority of the Congress leaders in Kerala.

Tharoor was not included in the list of Congress leaders, which was forwarded to the Union government for the Operation Sindhoor outreach programme. However, he was called by PM Modi and led the delegation to the US and other countries.

After returning, Tharoor said there persists a difference of opinion between him and the Congress high command, and if asked, he will meet them and explain his position.

Tharoor is a four-time winner since 2009, a record for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.

