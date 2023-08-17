Craig Mazin opens up on casting of Abby for 'The Last Of Us 2'

Los Angeles, Aug 17 (IANS) 'The Last Of Us' series may have been a massive success, but the upcoming 'The Last Of Us 2' will find itself in tight waters due to both the massive hate the game has received and the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

Amid that, the showrunners have given some details about 'TLOU 2' teasing that they may have found someone to play the role of the second game's antagonist Abby.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann were asked if they had found someone to essay the role of Abby, Mazin laughingly teased "Maybe".

Mazin said: "The strike stopped us in our tracks. Things were in process. Look, Abby was the first role that we wanted to tackle. We’ve got a pretty good track record of making major cast announcements and people going, 'Really?' which will probably continue. So people may disagree, but I think we got it right so far and the audience seems to feel we got it right and the Academy seems to feel we got it right."

For the unversed, ‘The Last Of Us 2’, unlike its predecessor, was massively hated by gamers, with Abby having become one of the most hated game characters of all time. While the game had sold well, critics and gamers were heavily divided, with critics praising it and gamers hating it.

This was due to the game going all in on the LGBTQ themes while altering many characters from the previous game, which was deemed by players to both insulting as well as forcefully shoving in ‘woke’ agenda and left wing political correctness.

‘The Last Of Us’ live action series was a massive hit earning itself critical and commercial acclaim while also earning 24 Emmy nominations. But due to ‘The Last Of Us 2’ being such a controversial game, repeating that success seems dubious.

