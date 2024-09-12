CPI-M chief Yechury passes away, condolences and tributes pour in (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Veteran political leader and CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit at the AIIMS here, passed away on Thursday. He was 72.

"Sitaram Yechury, aged 72, was admitted to AIIMS on 19th August 2024 with pneumonia and passed away on 12th September 2024 at 3.05 p.m.," the AIIMS said in a release.

The family has donated his body to AIIMS, New Delhi for teaching and research purposes, it added.

The CPI-M said: "It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of CPIM General Secretary, our beloved Comrade Sitaram Yechury, at 3.03 pm today, 12th September, at the AIIMS, New Delhi. He was suffering from a respiratory tract infection which developed complications."

"We thank the doctors, nursing staff and the Director of the Institute for the excellent treatment and care extended to Comrade Yechury. Details of public viewing and homage will be informed", it added.

Yechury succeeded Prakash Karat as the CPI-M chief in 2015, after being a member of its Politburo, the top decision-making body, for over three decades. He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2005 to 2017.

Condolences and tributes from leaders across the political spectrum poured in, describing his demise as a major loss.

In Kerala, the party flag at the state party headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram was lowered. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the late leader had good links with all and "was a respected and liked personality even by his political detractors".

Terming Yechury a friend, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he was "a protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country".

"I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief," he said in a post on X.

"ADIEU COMRADE Sitaram Yechury Students' Federation of India dips its banner in honour of our beloved comrade, former All India President of SFI and General Secretary of CPI(M), Sitaram Yechury," the party's student wing said on X.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: "His years of service and devotion to our country is worthy of the greatest respect. Most of all, he was an inherently decent human being who brought a sense of balance and gentleness to the harsh world of politics...".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for the national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues".

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he was deeply saddened on hearing the news, and noted that Yechury's "contributions to public life will always be remembered". Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said: "I am deeply saddened by the tragic demise of veteran CPM leader, Sitaram Yechury ji. We had many years of working relations in the Parliament. Extending my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers".

Tamil superstar-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that he was "deeply saddened" to hear Yechury, "a giant of Indian politics", had passed away, noting that "along his journey from student activist to Statesmen, he left his indelible mark on our national discourse and politics".

Terming Yechury "one of the most outstanding leaders of the Left & communist movement in contemporary times", CPI leader D. Raja said: "My association with him went back decades when he was in the students’ movement and I was working in the AIYF. After coming to the national centre, we worked together in many forums like the steering committee of the United Front government and later in shaping the common minimum program of the UPA-1".

"After becoming general secretaries of the CPI & CPI(M), we further worked together for the unity of Left, secular and democratic forces," he said, terming the CPI-M leader "a lucid writer, able parliamentarian and a capable leader" whose loss will be felt in Left and democratic circles".

Andhra Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also expressed his grief, noting that Yechury was "a stalwart who rose from the ranks to become one of the most respected voices in Indian politics".

"He was known for his intellectual take on issues, and connection with the people at the grassroots level. His insightful debates with leaders across the political spectrum earned him recognition beyond his party. My heartfelt condolences to his family, comrades, and followers. May his soul rest in peace."

AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said that the late CPI-M leader was "admired across party lines for his intellect, excellent articulation of his party's positions and a deep-rooted passion for people's causes". He said he was "fortunate to have had the opportunity to work closely with him over the last decade".

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed Yechury "an erudite and articulate leader" who "made a rich contribution towards public service and social justice" and "will be remembered for his deep conviction in his idealogy (sic) and policies".

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule, and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik also condoled his demise.

India's G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said: "...Having seen him up close during his time as the president of the JNU Students’ Union, I was always impressed by his vibrant and dynamic leadership. He possessed remarkable human qualities—warmth, compassion, and a genuine human spirit that connected with so many. His ability to connect across party lines, made him a distinct voice. His legacy will undoubtedly be felt across the nation. Rest in peace, Sitaram".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.