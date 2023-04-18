Covid-19 spread: Bengal Health Department advises use of face masks

Kolkata, April 18 (IANS) Terming the situation more or less under control, in wake of the rising graph of the Covid-19 situation through the country, the West Bengal Health Department on Tuesday issued an advisory advising people to go for maximum use of face masks at public places.

"Crowd or mass gatherings to be avoided as far as possible, especially by the elderly, children, pregnant women and persons with co-morbidities. If compelled to enter into a crowd or travel in a mass transit, please use proper masks irrespective of age," the advisory read.

It also that if anyone is detected Covid-19 positive, they should stay in home isolation for at least a week. "If your symptoms aggravate or you start feeling short of breath (or oxygen keeps falling), report to a hospital or doctor immediately," the advisory read.

It also said that if a young child or person at higher risk turns Covid-19 positive, the person concerned must be taken to a hospital or doctor without any delay.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.