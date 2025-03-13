Court: State Vs A Nobody is a fictional story inspired by many real life incidents, says director Ram Jagadish

Chennai, Mar 13 (IANS) Director Ram Jagadish, whose eagerly-awaited courtroom drama, Court: State Vs A Nobody has been produced by actor Nani, says that the spark for the story came when he came across a case in real life.

Says Ram Jagadish, “When I learned about that case, I began wondering if this could really happen. Over time, I learned that there were many more such cases. I also researched several POCSO cases. There are hundreds of such cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I read many case files for this story. I thought I could tell a good story with the material in all the case files. So, all of them were made into one story, which has now been presented on screen.”

Ask him what he would like to tell audiences about his film and he says, “This is not a story about a particular real-life incident. It is inspired by many incidents. This is a completely fictional story. A fictional story has been made with the essence of the cases that I read. I have studied the POCSO Act thoroughly for this film and have gathered a lot of information from many people related to the court, law, and police. This movie is all of our lives. The truth we need to know. Our lives are on screen. I want us to come to the movie to see ourselves on the screen.”

Court – State Vs A Nobody has already caught the attention of film buffs and film critics. It is a courtroom drama with a beautiful love story that deals with the misuse of the POCSO act. The film, which is being presented by Nani's Wall Poster Cinema, features Priyadarshi in the lead role.

The film, which is to hit screens this March 14, has been directed by Ram Jagadish and produced by Prashanthi Thipirneni.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.