Country's global image directly affects economy, Indian publications should enhance worldwide presence: PM Modi

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon newspapers to enhance their presence worldwide as a country's "global image directly affects its economy".

Reiterating India's march to become the third largest economy in the near future, the Prime Minister said that it is the responsibility of the media to take India's success to every corner of the globe.

The Prime Minister was speaking after the inauguration of INS (Indian Newspaper Society) Towers in Mumbai.

He also mentioned the growing importance of the Indian diaspora with the rise in the stature of India and its growing ability to contribute to global progress.

Prime Minister Modi wished for the expansion of Indian publication in all UN languages. Websites, microsites or social media accounts of these publications can be in those languages, he suggested adding the ease provided by AI in such endeavours.

The Prime Minister said that the media is not a mute spectator of the conditions of the nations but plays a major role in changing them. He underlined the role of newspapers and magazines in the next 25-year journey to 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

He also highlighted the media's role in creating awareness about the rights and potential of the citizenry. He cited the success of digital transactions in India as an example of how confident citizens achieve great success. He said that major nations are interested in India's digital public infrastructure. He acknowledged the partnership of the media in these successes.

Prime Minister Modi mentioned the natural role of the media in creating discourse by discussing serious issues.

He also emphasised the impact of government policies on the functioning of the media. He took up the example of financial inclusion and opening of bank accounts through the movement of 'Jan Dhan Yojna' and the integration of about 50 crore people with the banking system. "This project was the biggest help in Digital India and initiatives to curb corruption," he said.

Similarly, the Prime Minister said, initiatives like 'Swachh Bharat' and Startup India were not impacted by vote bank politics. He lauded the media for making these movements a part of national discourse.

The Prime Minister pointed out that any event kicked off by the government may not necessarily be a government event and any idea emphasised may not only belong to the government. He gave examples of campaigns like 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' that were initiated by the government but were taken forward by the entire nation.

Similarly, the Prime Minister highlighted the government's emphasis on environmental protection which is a humanitarian issue rather than a political one and mentioned the recently launched 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign which is being discussed around the world. World leaders also showed a keen interest in the programme during the G7 Summit attended by the Prime Minister.

He urged all media houses to join the trend for a better future for the younger generations. "I urge media houses to take forward such initiatives as an effort towards the nation," he added.

Noting the 75th-year celebrations of the Constitution of India, the Prime Minister underlined the important role of media in heightening the sense of duty and awareness of the citizens towards the Constitution

The Prime Minister said that tourism too needs collective branding and marketing by everyone. He suggested that newspapers can choose a month to promote tourism of a particular state. "This will increase mutual interest among the states," he said.

