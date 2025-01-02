Contractor suicide case: K'taka BJP sends death note to Rahul Gandhi; Minister Priyank Kharge says BJP set for humiliation

Bengaluru, Jan 2 (IANS) Amid the controversy surrounding the suicide case of a contractor in Karnataka, allegedly involving the role of state Minister Priyank Kharge, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sent the death note of contractor Sachin Panchal to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

A registered copy of the note was also sent to Minister Kharge. However, the latter has said that the BJP will face humiliation in this case.

On the other hand, the BJP continues to protest, demanding Minister Kharge's resignation.

On Thursday, the BJP held a large-scale protest in Mandya, led by senior party leader Ashwath Narayan Gowda.

The BJP claimed that the Congress government is asserting that Minister Priyank Kharge's name is not mentioned in the death note written by Sachin Panchal.

"It seems this death note has not yet reached you. Therefore, we are sending it via post. Kindly read it immediately and ensure that Priyank Kharge resigns," the BJP demanded from Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

Meanwhile, addressing a joint press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday with Congress MLC Ramesh Babu, Priyank Kharge said, "The BJP is using every means to force me to resign and impress their high command. They are conspiring to tarnish the image of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge."

Priyank is the son of Mallikarjun Kharge.

Minister Kharge said, "The BJP will face humiliation in this episode -- I can give it in writing. It has been a week since the incident, and no substantial document has been produced yet. The government is responsible for ensuring justice for Sachin's family. The case has been handed over to the special wing CID for investigation."

"The family is still in shock. Whenever they are ready, we will stand with them and ensure compensation and justice," he added.

Minister Kharge drew a comparison with a similar case, saying, "During the previous BJP government, contractor Santhosh Patil ended his life, leaving a death note clearly blaming the then Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, K.S. Eshwarappa."

"He (Contractor Santhosh Patil) specifically said that Eshwarappa was responsible and should be punished. He even requested support for his family from the Prime Minister, Karnataka Chief Minister, and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa. In this case, has Sachin mentioned my name in any such manner? Is there no difference?"

Eshwarappa resigned following the incident.

Minster Priyank Kharge said, "The previous BJP government didn't bother to meet Santhosh Patil's family. Their political survival now hinges on taking my name. They can't discuss policies, so they resort to baseless allegations. Moreover, they claim that CM Siddaramaiah lacks the authority to take my resignation. The decision lies with the CM -- who are they to comment?"

He also targeted the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, saying, "It appears he is acting as a personal LoP for Priyank Kharge rather than the state. He will remain in that role as long as he attacks me and Mallikarjun Kharge, but he will be sidelined as soon as this episode ends."

Minister Kharge directly questioned BJP leaders, including State Party President B.Y. Vijayendra and LoP in Legislative Council Narayanaswamy, saying: "A chargesheet has been filed in the case against BJP MLA N. Munirathna. Do you have the courage to demand his resignation? Are you afraid of being 'infected with a deadly virus' yourselves?"

MLA Munirathna is charged with using honeytraps to infect his political opponents with HIV.

He also challenged R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, saying, "Munirathna has insulted women from the Vokkaliga community. What are you doing about it? You chant 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao', but is it just for show?"

Munirathna is also "anti-Dalit" and "anti-woman", Kharge alleged.

R. Ashoka hails from the Vokkaliga community.

Minster Kharge also alleged, "Former BJP MLA Kumar Bangarappa has said that the party will get a new state president this year, prompting Vijayendra to rush to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

"Before coming after me, issue notices to your own leaders -- Kumar Bangarappa, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, and others -- who openly rebelled against you," said Kharge while criticising B.Y. Vijayendra.

Congress MLC Ramesh Babu remarked, "Priyank Kharge challenges the BJP and RSS ideologically, which is why they target him. The BJP has failed to counter him on ideological grounds."

He also demanded the resignation of Union Ministers from Karnataka, including Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, and V. Somanna, as well as R. Ashoka, citing allegations against them.

Reacting to the BJP's planned protest in Kalaburagi, Kharge's native district, on January 4, Ramesh Babu said, "Let BJP leaders visit Kalaburagi. People know what the BJP stands for -- they are merely playing politics by targeting Priyank Kharge."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.