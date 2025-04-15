Conspiracy to topple Telangana govt: BRS MLA’s comment draws Cong’s ire, calls for probe

Hyderabad, April 15 (IANS) The ruling Congress party in Telangana has reacted strongly to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy's sensational comment that builders and industrialists are looking to topple the state government. Some leaders alleged that there was a conspiracy against the government and demanded a probe.

They see BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) hand behind the MLA’s remark.

Prabhakar Reddy, who himself is into the real estate business, said at a party event that builders and industrialists were looking to topple the Telangana government. He also remarked that if necessary, they will buy MLAs.

His remark caused a stir in political circles. The Congress leaders reacted strongly and some of them demanded a probe.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy alleged that Prabhakar Reddy spoke at the instance of KCR.

He told media persons in Hyderabad on Tuesday that ever since the formation of the Congress government in the state, attempts have been made to pull it down.

“There is a conspiracy going on against the government ever since it was formed. The father and son want to become chief minister,” he said referring to KCR and his son K.T. Rama Rao.

The Minister alleged that Prabhakar Reddy was scared of Bhu Bharati launched by the Congress government, as through this new system the government would reclaim land encroached during the BRS’ rule.

Srinivas Reddy said the BRS leaders were unable to digest the fact that the government took control of 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said those conspiring against the government should know that they would not sit quietly and allow them to bring down the government.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President, Mahesh Kumar Goud, alleged that there is a conspiracy behind Prabhakar Reddy’s statement. He said those conspiring against the government should know that it enjoys the full support of the people.

Government whip Adi Srinivas told media persons that they see Prabhakar Reddy’s statement as a conspiracy to topple the government.

He said he would request Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to conduct an investigation and if a conspiracy was found, action would be taken as per law.

Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar said Prabhakar Reddy should undergo a lie detector or narco analysis test so that the entire conspiracy against the government comes out. He said they were not taking Prabhakar’s comments lightly and there was a need to reveal who is behind this.

