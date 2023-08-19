Congress suspends MLA Sandeep Jakhar for anti party activities

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Congress on Saturday said that it has suspended Punjab MLA Abohar Sandeep Jakhar for indulging in anti-party activities.

Sandeep Jakhar is nephew of Punjab’s senior BJP leader Sunil Jakhar, who had left the Congress party last year.

The Disciplinary Action Committee of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday suspended Jakhar.

The action against Jakhar came following a complaint filed by Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Punjab Congress has also confirmed suspension of Sandeep Jakhar and posted on X that, “Sandeep Jakhar is suspended from the party with immediate effect.”

The suspension order has been signed by Tariq Anwar, Disciplinary Action Committee member secretary.

The letter reads: “The President, Punjab PCC has complained that you are indulging in anti-party activities in the following manner.”

“You have not been participating in any of the party programmes including Bharat Jodo Yatra. The house in which you stay is a common accommodation on which a BJP flag flies atop.

“You have been speaking against the party and the PCC president. You are openly defending your uncle Sunil Jakhar. And after careful consideration, the DAC has decided to place you under suspension from the party with immediate effect.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.