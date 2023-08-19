Congress taunts BJP’s ‘Gujarat Model’ with Niti Aayog report highlighting 38% population in state undernourished

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Congress on Saturday taunted the BJP’s ‘Gujarat Model’ by highlighting the Niti Aayog report which claimed that 38 per cent of population in Gujarat is undernourished.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Communication incharge Jairam Ramesh said: “The nation is often reminded by G2 (Narendra Modi and Amit Shah) especially of what they call Gujarat Model. But what the nation is not told has been revealed in a recent Niti Aayog report: Over 38 per cent of population is under-nourished.”

“Nearly half of rural Gujarat is deprived of nutrition. Ranks fourth worst in India in terms of stunted children. Ranks second worst in India in wasted and underweight children. More than a third of the rural population is deprived of housing,” he said in a tweet.

He also attached a news report of the Niti Aayog report to back his claims.

