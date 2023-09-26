Congress sets narrative within four walls and by four people: Scindia

Bhopal, Sep 26 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday hit out at the Congress here, saying that the grand-old party plans its strategies within four walls.

The minister took a swipe at the Congress alleging that a bunch of leaders decide the narratives, while the BJP plans its strategies observing the sentiments of the people on ground.

"Congress makes its narrative inside four walls with their four people on their four questions. Narrative is not formed behind closed doors, narrative is not formed among few people," Scindia said without the talking name of any Congress leader.

He made this remark a day after the BJP released the second list of 39 candidates for the Assembly election. BJP has fielded three Union Ministers and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Four out of 39 candidates in the second list are considered Scindia loyalists -- Imarti Devi (Dabra), Raghuraj Singh Kasana (Morena), Hirendra Singh Bunti (Raghogarah) and Srikant Pathak (Maihar).

Scindia-started his political career from Congress as Lok Sabha MP from Guna in 2001 after his father and former Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia died. He lost the last Lok Sabha election from Guna in 2019, which upset him a lot and he shifted to the BJP in March 2020.

Scindia, who was in the race for chief minister's post after the Congress formed the government in Madhya Pradesh after a gap of15 years, however, joined the BJP along with 22 of his loyalist MLAs and the Kamal Nath government was toppled within 15 months.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.