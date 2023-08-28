Congress screening committee in Jaipur, to collect feedback of party leaders on candidates

Jaipur, Aug 28 (IANS) The Congress is making preparations to announce its candidates for the forthcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections in September and hence the Screening Committee was in Jaipur on Monday and will hold back to back discussions on prospective nominees till August 31, party sources said.

Party leaders said that the Screening Committee President Gaurav Gogoi and members Ganesh Godial and Abhishek Dutt, in their first visit to Jaipur, will hold continuous meetings for the next four days to take feedback on candidate selection as the process started from Monday.

In the meetings held at the Congress War Room and the subsequent one to one feedback, senior leaders gave open suggestions on the criteria for candidate selection.

The committee also had a long discussion with the leaders of the State Election Committee.

State President Govind Singh Dotasra and senior leaders informed it about the panel of tickets and the exercise done so far and there were discussions on the panel of claimants from block and district level.

This time the State Election Committee will focus more on the scrutiny of the candidates at its level, as this will make the work of the Screening Committee easier and it is preparing to send the names of the candidates to be announced in the first phase to the party's Central Election Committee by the first week of September.

The Screening Committee will have meetings with division wise leaders in Jaipur from August 29. The meeting will be held with the leaders of Ajmer, Bikaner, Sikar, and Jaipur divisions on the date.

On August 30, there will be a meeting with the leaders of Bharatpur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Pali divisions.

It will then hold a meeting with prominent leaders and claimants of Udaipur and Banswara divisions in Udaipur on August 31. After this, there will be a meeting of the Screening Committee in Jaipur in the first week of September.

