Congress must take action: I&B Minister on assault of journalist in US

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday, reacting to the assault of a journalist in the US allegedly by Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) workers, said that the Congress must take cognizance of the incident and take necessary action.

The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) also said that he received a memorandum from journalists, seeking action over the manhandling of scribe Rohit Sharma on foreign soil.

Speaking to the press, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the manhandling of journalist on foreign soil in the presence of IOC President Sam Pitroda was a matter of concern and urged the Congress and its president to initiate action.

"We will forward the memorandum to the Press Council of India for taking legal action in the case," he added.

Rohit Sharma, a journalist with 'India Today', was roughed up in Texas while interviewing IOC chief Sam Pitroda, ahead of Rahul Gandhi's US visit.

The shocking assault of journalist initially got hushed up and came out in the open only when the scribe chose to speak out about his ordeal at the hands of Congress members, some of whom, he claimed, were from Rahul's team.

Rohit Sharma said that the trouble began when he questioned Pitroda on Congress' silence over persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. He claimed that his mobile phone was snatched, and was directed to delete the footage from the device.

US National Press Club also corroborated the incident in a press statement and said that IOC members including Rahul Gandhi's staff were behind the assault.

"Several members of the IOC were listening to the interview as well as several members of Rahul Gandhi's advance staff. On the last question, members of the audience objected to the subject of the question and stopped the interview by shouting at Sharma and pushing him while taking his phone. The group, which included Rahul Gandhi's staff, deleted files from Sharma's phone and kept it from him," said a statement by US Press Club.

