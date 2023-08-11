'Congress MLA's 'budhiya' remarks are unfortunate', says BJP

Patna, Aug 11 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Arvind Kumar Singh on Friday termed Congress MLA Neetu Singh’s remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani as unfortunate.

On Thursday, Congress MLA from Hisua in Nadawa district, Neetu Singh, said: “If Rahul Gandhi will give a flying kiss, he will give it to a girl and not to 50 year-old Budhiya (old lady). The allegation leveled against him is baseless.”

The Congress MLA was reacting to Smriti Irani’s ‘flying kiss’ allegations against Congress former president Rahul Gandhi.

“Despite being a woman leader, it is extremely unfortunate that a Congress woman MLA gives such a statement. It indicates her low mentality. Such kind of mentality is possible only in the Congress party,” Arvind Kumar Singh said.

He said that we always respect women and always see them as ‘Devi’ or ‘Durga’ however the Congress leaders always give such statements after regular intervals.

