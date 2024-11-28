Congress MLA claims he was offered money to withdraw nomination in bypolls

Bhopal, Nov 28 (IANS) Newly elected Congress MLA Mukesh Malhotra on Thursday alleged that he was offered Rs 5 crore to withdraw his nomination papers from Vijaypur Assembly bypolls.

Malhotra claimed after the AICC announced his name as a candidate, a senior police official, who is a relative of former minister and BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat, had threatened him with dire consequences.

"Minister's relative, who is a police official offered me Rs 5 crore to withdraw nomination. When I rejected his offer, he threatened me with dire consequences," Malhotra claimed.

Congress MLA made these claims, during his first visit to the party headquarters in Bhopal on Thursday. Malhotra, who defeated six-time former MLA and ex-minister Ramniwas Rawat with a margin of over 7000 votes, received a grand welcome from Congress workers.

Addressing the press after a brief welcome ceremony, Malhotra claimed attempts were made to attack him. "Police and administrative officials were acting on behalf of the BJP candidate. They even tried to kill me, but I remained firm on my decision to contest the bypolls," he added.

Since the formation of the state in 1956, there have been 16 elections held in the Vijaypur Assembly segment, of which Congress won ten times including this by-poll, while the BJP won six times.

