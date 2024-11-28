IIM Ahmedabad unveils groundbreaking case studies on Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar

Ahmedabad, Nov 28 (IANS) In a significant academic development, IIM Ahmedabad has released three pioneering case studies on the creation and management of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar (PSM Nagar), a 600-acre cultural marvel built in just nine months and hosted over 12 million visitors.

The case studies, which provide unique insights into leadership, management, and large-scale project execution, were inaugurated by HH Mahant Swami Maharaj, the Spiritual Head of BAPS, on Thursday. These studies are now available on IIM Ahmedabad's official website.

The studies, authored by Professors Vishal Gupta, Saral Mukherjee, and Chetan Soman, explore the monumental task of planning, designing, and executing the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar, which was established by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha for the centennial celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

Prof. Vishal Gupta, who contributed to the case study on leadership, emphasises the unprecedented scale of the event. He highlights the exceptional people management strategies, service orientation, and leadership principles that were integral to its success. The study reflects on how effective leadership at every level enabled the event to run smoothly despite its colossal scale.

Prof. Saral Mukherjee and Prof. Chetan Soman focused on the innovative approaches to infrastructure, logistics, and technology that made the project a success. Their analysis sheds light on how cutting-edge planning, along with sustainable practices, played a key role in making PSM Nagar not only a logistical triumph but also an environmentally responsible one.

The IIM Ahmedabad case studies draw parallels with renowned academic analyses, such as Harvard University's study of the Kumbh Mela, positioning PSM Nagar as a global model of large-scale event management. The studies emphasise how PSM Nagar's successful execution exemplifies a unique blend of frugality, scalability, and sustainability -- offering essential lessons for future large-scale projects across various industries.

This initiative marks a significant academic milestone, providing invaluable resources for students, academics, and professionals seeking to understand the intricacies of leadership and project management on a global scale.

