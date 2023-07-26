Congress issues whip to RS MPs to be present in House on Thursday

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Congress on Wednesday issued a whip to all the Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the Upper House on Thursday as some important matter will be taken up.

In a three line whip to all the party MPs, Congress chief whip in the House Jairam Ramesh said, “Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha tomorrow i.e. July 27.”

“All members of the Congress in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 a.m. onwards till the adjournment of the House on Thursday, July 27, without fail and support the party stand,” Ramesh, who is also the party’s general secretary communication incharge said.

He also said that this may be treated as most important.

The Congress along with the INDIA alliance parties on Wednesday staged a walk out from Rajya Sabha when it assembled again after the adjournment.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that his privilege was hurt and he was insulted in the House.

In a tweet, Kharge in Hindi said, “I was keeping the issues before the House, and when 50 members gave notices under Rule 267, I didn't even get a chance to speak in the Parliament. Ok.”

“But at least when I was speaking, my microphone was switched off, this is a blow to my privilege. This is an insult to me. They have challenged my self-respect. And if the house runs on the instructions of the government, then I will understand that there is no democracy,” Kharge said, attaching a video of his remarks which he made in the Upper House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar had later said that nothing will go on record.

The Opposition parties have been demanding a detailed discussion on Manipur violence inside the House and also a statement by the Prime Minister on the issue.

The Opposition parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA have been demanding since day 1 (July 20) of Monsoon Session for a detailed discussion on Manipur, where the ethnic clashes erupted on May 3. Hundreds of people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The Parliament has witnessed a stormy session in the wake of the demands by the opposition MPs over Manipur.

