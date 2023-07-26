When Idris Elba nearly lost his life in US

London, July 26 (IANS) English actor Idris Elba, who is well known for his roles in films such as ‘The Suicide Squad’, ‘Pacific Rim’, ‘Mandela: Walk to Freedom’ and the detective series ‘Luther’, has revealed that he once nearly lost his life in the US as he was held nearly at gunpoint while trying to protect a woman.

According to 'The Mirror', the actor recalling the terrifying incident said: "I nearly lost my f***ing life. A guy (was) whaling on his missus, screaming in her face, “I’ll f***ing kill you,” and so on. I come round and I go 'Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?’ "

“He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, ‘You talkin 'bout my girl?’ He thought I was trying to hit on her. I remember thinking, ‘Don’t play negotiations like that… Consequences, man'."

While it is unknown how the rest of the situation played out, it would seem that Elba was able to talk his way out of the situation, and resolve it without many hiccups, leaving without any harm to himself, his girlfriend or even the gunman.

The 50-year old actor, who is married to the Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre (33) in an interview with Smartless podcast, revealed that he and Prince Harry first met at a nightclub and quite instantly became friends.

"I was DJ-ing in all these clubs where Harry would show up and he was like 'Yo!' and I'm like 'Yo'. And then at one point he was like, 'Listen man, I'm getting married'. I was like, 'Yo! That's amazing'. He goes, 'I want you to DJ'".

Harry went on to make a request. "I was like, 'I don't do requests'," Elba recalled.

