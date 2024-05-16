Congress hopeful of winning five LS seats in Assam, BJP firm on bagging maximum

Guwahati, May 16 (IANS) The state unit of the Congress party is confident of winning at least five constituencies in Assam in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

After a post-poll internal review in which reports from all district and block committees were taken, the Congress is hopeful of a good performance in the just-concluded polls.

On the other hand, BJP leaders are asserting that the party will win at least 12 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

Congress leaders are hopeful of winning Nagaon, Karimganj, Dhubri, Guwahati and Jorhat Lok Sabha seats.

The state unit gave a report to the high command after the third phase of elections got over.

A few months ago, many MLAs and leaders left the Congress party and joined the BJP. So, the grand old party had to start from a scratch in the Lok Sabha polls.

At this juncture, if the Congress snatches victory in five seats defeating a formidable BJP, then the “dying” Opposition party will get oxygen before the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam.

According to a senior Congress leader, the party’s victory in Nagaon, Karimganj and Dhubri will be relatively easy.

Meanwhile, the difference in votes in Dhubri can also set a record. In the fiercely-contested Guwahati and Jorhat parliamentary constituencies, Congress candidates are expecting to win by lakhs of votes.

The margin of victory in Jorhat can be up to two lakh votes, claimed the Congress leader.

After three rounds of meetings, reports were sought from each district and block Congress committee. A post-poll internal review was conducted based on reports given by them.

Party sources claimed that the Congress' hopes of a possibility of victory in five seats, has emerged from that review.

However, as some of the Congress leaders are campaigning outside the state, it was not possible for the state Congress to hold a formal review meeting.

The meeting of the Congress Political Affairs Committee will be held in the next few days.

Earlier, Assam state Congress President Bhupen Borah told reporters, “Congress will anyway win in five Lok Sabha seats in the state. I have informed the Congress High Command in Delhi about this.”

Meanwhile, the BJP has rubbished the claims of the Congress party. Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, “We are set to win at least 12 out of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats and the figure may go up to 13 as well.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.