Congress continues to deceive Punjab: BJP

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (IANS) The Congress continued to deceive the people of Punjab with its duplicitous strategies and by not fielding a candidate for the Chandigarh Mayor elections, it has clearly demonstrated its hidden alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, said Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal on Tuesday.

In a video released here, Baliawal cornered the Congress saying: “While they pretend to oppose AAP publicly, their internal ties reveal a betrayal of the trust of the common people. The drama staged during the Amritsar Mayor elections further exposes this unholy alliance. Congress’s silence and inaction, while AAP manipulated the councillors, speaks volumes about their collaboration.”

He added that to add to this disgrace, Congress leaders are now scrambling for a ‘safe house’ in Ludhiana, where AAP holds power.

“Are you serious or out of your mind? This blatant act is nothing short of a mockery of democracy and a reflection of the failure of Congress leadership, particularly Raja Warring, who continues to turn a blind eye to these theatrics while playing along with AAP,” he said.

He said that this situation proves that both Congress and AAP are two sides of the same coin.

“Their theatrics to mislead the public will not last long. The people of Punjab are now aware of their deceitful alliance and will hold them accountable in the upcoming elections,” Baliawal added.

Meanwhile, the newly elected Mayor of Amritsar, Jatinder Singh Motia Bhatia, assumed office at a swearing-in ceremony. The event was attended by Punjab Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal along with several local party leaders and MLAs.

Minister Dhaliwal said, “Today is a very historic day for Amritsar and a moment of great pride for the Aam Aadmi Party.

“I want to assure the residents of Amritsar that our Mayor and councillors will work tirelessly to meet your expectations. We will resolve all the city’s issues and ensure that residents face no difficulties. Development and the smooth functioning of the city will be our top priorities,” he said.

Dhaliwal said the Congress has been creating drama for several months now and has no real issues.

“If a Congress Mayor is elected, then democracy is great; but if not, they claim that democracy has been murdered. Amritsar is not the personal property of one family. It belongs to the people, and they are free to choose whoever they want as Mayor. We will not allow nepotism to thrive,” he added.

Dhaliwal also criticised Congress leader Partap Bajwa, saying, “Bajwa claims that democracy has been killed, but why did he not see this during Congress rule when Punjab was ruined for 75 years when people were openly murdered, false cases were filed, and Darbar Sahib was attacked? The Congress is now spreading false rumours about the Mayor elections.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.