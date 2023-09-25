Congress being run by group of urban Naxals: PM Modi

Bhopal, Sep 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the principal opposition Congress a "company" which is being run by a group of "urban Naxals".

"The party is being run by a group of urban Naxals. Congress leaders and workers themselves have started realising it. Several old leaders have been sidelined," Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi made these allegations while addressing a mammoth gathering of BJP booth workers - the event organised by the state unit called - 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' at Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan.

During his long speech, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the grand-old party and levelled charges against it. He questioned why Congress could not even build toilets during its long years of rule?

"The Congress leaders are born with a silver spoon so how will they feel the pain of the poor?”, he asked.

"Why I had to build toilets, provide gas cylinders and drinking water to the people is because the Congress didn't want to work for the women," he alleged.

He said the Congress ruled in the country for nearly 70 years, but betrayed the people. "The Congress left the people of Bharat struggling for basic needs of life - roti, kapda aur makan. It has ruined the future of generations in the last 70 years," he added.

Prime Minister Modi further alleged that the Congress opposes every step the BJP government takes to empower the country.

He claimed that the Congress and its allies could not digest the Women's Reservation Bill. "The Opposition Alliance supported the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament half-heartedly, but their gesture clearly showed that they could not digest it. Now, they are hatching a big conspiracy to incite the women to create hurdles in the Bill," Modi added.

The Prime Minister M Modi further stated that the country has witnessed tremendous growth under the BJP rule in the past nine years. "Every country wants to collaborate with Bharat, investors are looking to invest here," he stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.