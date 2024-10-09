Cong will face defeat in Maharashtra polls too, says Narottam Mishra 

Bhopal, Oct 9 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed on Wednesday that the Congress will face defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly polls as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "exposed" its appeasement politics.

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in his home town Datia, Mishra said the people of Haryana have given a "befitting reply" to Congress' "false and misleading" narrative that the BJP intends to alter the Constitution.

The BJP not only retained power in Haryana but also won the maximum number of "reserved seats" in the state, which implies that people have rejected the Congress' "false narrative" and caste-based politics.

"By giving a mandate to the BJP, people of Haryana have told Rahul Gandhi that he was trying to set up a false narrative in the name of the Constitution during the Lok Sabha election," Mishra said.

Senior BJP leader Mishra, who has been appointed cluster in-charge for Bhandara and Gondia districts in Maharashtra, said the party's impressive victory in Haryana was due to hard work of the party workers.

Mishra has been touring Bhandara and Gondia districts in Maharashtra frequently and has addressed over a dozen meetings of local BJP workers in different assembly segments.

Along with Mishra, some other prominent BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Patel, have been roped in for canvassing in the Maharashtra elections, especially in the bordering Vidarbha region.

Mishra (64) was said to have played a crucial role in "toppling" the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in March 2020.

Five-time former minister, Mishra lost the Assembly election from his home turf Datia by a close margin against Rajendra Bharti in December 2023.

The BJP scored the third-consecutive victory in Haryana bagging 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly.

