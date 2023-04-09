Cong slams BJP leaders for visiting Bishop houses in Kerala (Ld)

Thiruvananthapuram, April 9 (IANS) Senior leader of the Congress and state opposition leader V.D. Satheesan on Sunday lashed out at the BJP after several leaders from the saffron party met Bishops and extended Easter greetings.

Satheesan in a statement said the "BJP was practicing duplicity by attacking the Christians in North Indian states and crying in Kerala for appeasing the Christians".

He said that Karnataka BJP leader and state minister Munirathna had called "for assaulting Christians and to beat them up".

Satheesan in his statement said that the minister had in a public programme even said that "Christians were visiting the homes of people in an attempt to convert them".

The senior leader said that across the country, BJP's attitude towards the Christians was the same as Munirathna had spoken in public.

"In the past four years around 600 churches were attacked and had even blocked the Christmas celebrations. Many people, including Christian priests are in various jails across the country and even women were not spared and were assaulted," Satheesan said.

He said that the RSS leadership had called for withdrawing the Bharat Ratna to the late Mother Teresa, who is highly respected across the globe.

The Kerala Opposition leader said that the BJP leaders are visiting various Bishop houses on Easter day in order to cover up the atrocities that they were carrying out across the country.

K Sudhakaran, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President and Member of Parliament from Kannur while speaking to media persons said that the "BJP was having a fight in Karnataka with the Christians and was trying to create a good image in Kerala by visiting the Bishop Houses."

