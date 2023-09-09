Cong MP K.Muraleedharan not to contest Lok Sabha polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 (IANS) K. Muraleedharan, son of veteran Congress leader K. Karunakaran, on Saturday reiterated his decision of not contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from his sitting Vadakara seat in Kozhikode.

However, he would be at the forefront of the election campaign during the polls, the Congress leader stated.

"The situation at Vadakara is that any Congress candidate who contests will win," said Muraleedharan.

He first made this remark at a leader’s meeting of the Congress party held recently.

Muraleedharan was a surprise choice for the 2019 general elections as he was then a sitting legislator and he had an easy outing when he defeated CPI(M) strongman P.Jayarajan with a margin of over 80,000 votes.

Incidentally, the Congress had a start-stop political career when out of the blue he was fielded to contest the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 1989 which he won by defeating CPI(M) veteran E.K.Imbichi Baba.

It was at that point of time that Karunakaran emerged as the unquestionable leader in the Congress unit of Kerala.

Then he went on to win one more term, but lost in two successive Lok Sabha polls only to emerge victorious in the 1999 polls.

In 2004, to settle internal party bickering in Kerala, he was inducted into the cabinet of A.K.Antony and things turned for the worse for him, when he lost the polls and had to resign as Minister.

His father Karunakaran then floated a new party where he was made the state president and did not miss a single opportunity to attack the Congress.

After remaining away for a while, there was a patch-up and he returned to the Congress.

Post his 2011 assembly polls win, he transformed into a mature Congress leader who again won the 2016 Assembly polls.

In 2019, he resigned as an MLA to become a Lok Sabha member from Vadakara .

In between, his services were sought again by the party when as a Lok Sabha member he was asked to contest the 2021 Assembly polls from the Nemom seat with the sole aim of checkmating the BJP from retaining its lone Assembly seat.

Though he finished a third at Nemom, his presence helped the present State Education Minister V.Sivankutty to put BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekheran to second spot and saw BJP losing its only seat that it had in the 2011 Assembly.

Now with Muraleedharan, who is also a former state party president of the Congress, making his intention clear, all eyes are on his next move as he has always been keen to return to state politics and has his sights set to become the first father-son duo to occupy the Chief Minister’s chair.

