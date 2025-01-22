Cong alleges irregularities in purchase of utensils for Anganwadis in MP, probe ordered

Bhopal, Jan 22 (IANS) The Congress targeted the Mohan Yadav government on Wednesday over allegations of irregularities in the purchase of utensils for Anganwadi centres in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Hemant Katare alleged that the Women and Child Development Department has spent Rs 5 crore to purchase utensils for 1,500 Anganwadi centres.

Citing media reports on this alleged scam, Katare said that 3,100 jugs, 6,200 serving spoons (ladle) and 46,500 spoons were purchased for Rs 5 crore, and has demanded an investigation into it.

"It implies that one jug was purchased for Rs 1,250, while one spoon for Rs 810. The matter is related to children and should be investigated," Katare said.

Notably, the utensils were purchased following the tender process and the work order was issued to Singrauli-based 'Jai Mata Di' traders.

The utensils purchased under the supervision of the Singrauli district administration include jugs, spoons and ladles. The utensils reportedly have no branding by any authorised companies. However, the prices of the utensils were exorbitant.

Vice-president of MP Congress media cell, Aabbas Hafeez, talking to IANS said, "Every day a new scam is coming to the fore under the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh."

Sources in the state government said the matter was brought to the notice of Chief Minister Yadav who asked the Singrauli district administration to clarify the matter.

Meanwhile, responding on the matter, state Women and Child Welfare Minister Nirmala Bhuria, said the issue has been brought to her notice recently by the department and an inquiry has been ordered.

"It has happened on the district level and an inquiry has been ordered into the matter. Further action would be initiated based on the report," Bhuria told IANS on Wednesday.

