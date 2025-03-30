Confident that those opposing will join RSS fold: Dattatreya Hosabale

Nagpur, March 30 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday said that RSS does not believe in opposing anyone and is confident that one day, those opposing its work will join the fold.

He said that in the last 100 years, Sangh, as a movement of national reconstruction, has travelled from neglect and ridicule to curiosity and acceptance. “When Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is completing the hundredth year of its service, there is an evident curiosity about the way Sangh perceives this landmark. It has been crystal clear for the Sangh since its inception that such occasions are not meant for celebration but provide us with an opportunity to introspect and rededicate to the cause. It is also a chance to acknowledge the contributions of the stalwart, saintly figures who guided the movement and the series of Swayamsevaks and their families who selflessly joined this journey,” said Hosabale.

Hosabale’s write-up on 'RSS at 100' was uploaded by Vishwa Samvad Kendra, Bharat, on X on Sunday to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Sangh founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, which happens to be the Varsh Pratipada - the first day of the Hindu calendar.

Hosabale’s write-up is significant as the RSS recently announced that it would celebrate its centenary year by organising several events for 12 months from the Vijayadasami Day in 2025. The timing of writing the article was also crucial as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the RSS headquarters at Nagpur and paid tributes at the memorial of Dr Hedgewar and second RSS chief M.S. Golwalkar.

“While there is a tendency to look at everything from the political prism, Sangh is still focussing on the cultural awakening of society and creating a strong network of right-minded people and organisations. The participation of women in social transformation and restoring the sanctity of the family institution has been the focus of Sangh for the last few years. Around 10,000 programmes were organised throughout Bharat with the participation of more than 27 lakh people after the Sangh called for a tri-centenary celebration of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar - a testimony of how we are collectively celebrating our national icons. When the Sangh work entered its 100th year, Sangh decided to take the core man-making for nation-building work up to the block and village level,” said Hosabale.

“Adding up to 10,000 Shakhas in the last one year with systematic planning and execution is a symbol of determination and acceptance. The goal of reaching each village and Basti is still an unfulfilled task and is a matter of introspection. The call for Pach-Parivartan -- the five-fold programme for transformation -- will continue to be the main focus in the coming years. While expanding the Shakha network, Sangh has focused on inculcating civic duties, an environment-friendly lifestyle, socially harmonious conduct, familial values and systemic transformation based on the sense of selfhood, so that everyone contributes to the larger cause of Param Vaibhavam Netum Etat Svarashtram -- taking our Rashtra to the pinnacle of the glory,” he said.

According to Hosabale, Sangh Swayamsevaks played a pivotal role in the fight for restoring democracy through peaceful means when the Constitution was brutally assaulted during the emergency. “Sangh has expanded from the concept of Shakha to engaging in service activity by invoking the righteous power of society and has made significant strides in these 99 years. Movements like the Ram Janmabhoomi liberation connected all sections and regions of Bharat for cultural liberation. From national security to border management, participatory governance to rural development, no aspect of national life is untouched by the Sangh Swayamsevaks. The biggest satisfaction is that society is coming forward to be part of this systemic transformation,” he said.

“When the world is grappling with multiple challenges ranging from climate change to violent conflicts, Bharat’s ancient and experiential wisdom is eminently capable of providing solutions. This gigantic but inevitable task is possible when every child of Bharat Mata understands this role and contributes to building a domestic model that inspires others to emulate. Let us join this resolve to present a role model before the world of a harmonious and organised Bharat, taking the entire society together under the leadership of righteous people (Sajjan Shakti),” said Hosabale.

