Confident that ECI will take right steps to resolve issue of bogus voters: Bengal Guv

Kolkata, March 12 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Wednesday said that he is quite confident that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will take steps in the right direction in resolving the controversies that have surfaced over the allegations of bogus voters in West Bengal.

“These are issues which crop up generally before the elections. The genuineness in the matter has to be established. The matter is now before the Election Commission of India. I am sure that the Election Commission will take a fair decision on the matter,” the Governor told media persons on the sidelines of a programme organised by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at its border outpost at Panitanki in Darjeeling district.

His comments came just a day after a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had a meeting with the full-bench of the commission at the latter’s headquarters in Delhi and raised specific questions to the commission on the duplicate EPIC numbers prevailing in the country.

The Trinamool Congress delegation also submitted a memorandum to the ECI where it sought specific answers of the exact number of EPIC cards with duplicate numbers prevailing in the country and their state-wise breakup.

Commenting on the move by Kolkata Police seeking space for setting up a police outpost within Jadavpur University campus, the Governor, on Wednesday said that the university authorities have to take a decision on the matter.

“But the decision has to be taken keeping in mind the existing rules in the matter. If the decision is within the legal framework, I will not interfere. But whenever I feel that there has been any injustice or irregularity in the decision, I will interfere as a chancellor of the university. But the time for that has not come yet,” the Governor said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor also claimed that the new National Education Police of the Union government will be a game-changer in the true sense. “This policy is both India-oriented and science-oriented and through this policy, the education institutions in the country will soon become international hubs of excellence,” the Governor said.

