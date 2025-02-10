Composer duo Clinton Cerejo-Bianca Gomes join forces with Yami Gautam & Pratik Gandhi for 'Dhoom Dhaam'

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) After delivering blockbuster tracks like "Silsila" and "How Are You", `composer duo Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes, popularly known as Shor Police have scored the tunes for Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi starrer "Dhoom Dhaam".

.The film has a total of six tracks. While the full album is yet to be released, the first romantic number, "Silsila", sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, followed by the peppy song "How Are You" crooned by Clinton Cerejo, Romy, Benny Dayal, and Asees Kaur has already struck a chord with listeners.

In addition to this, "Haseeno", the pop-rock track with a playful yet slightly raunchy vibe, tailored for Pratik Gandhi’s comedic sequence has been brought to life by Vishal Dadlani, while a mid-tempo rock anthem "Madman On The Run" features vocals by Bianca Gomes.

The album further incorporates a high-energy "Kanda Chubha" sung by Sonu Kakkar and Cardo Fxreva. The final track from "Dhoom Dhaam", "Chanchal" is a ghazal-inspired song by Muheet Bharti.

Speaking about how they came on board this project, Clinton Cerejo shared, “One day, I was pleasantly surprised to receive a call from Aditya Dhar and when he narrated the synopsis, it sounded like such a fun film that we immediately knew we had to be a part of it. It has been a great feeling to see the songs are already trending and so much love has been showered by the audiences.”

The composer duo worked closely with Aditya Dhar and director Rishab Seth to bring the film’s vision to life. “Aditya and Rishab had a clear idea of what they wanted for each scene and song. There were even moments where we had Yami listen in to ensure everything aligned perfectly with the film’s mood,” Clinton Cerejo revealed.

When asked about the album, Bianca Gomes shared, "We truly admire Aditya's meticulous attention to detail, whether it’s in the instrumentation, structure, or the lyrics with Siddhant Kaushal. At the same time, he gives us the freedom to experiment and push boundaries with every song. Collaborating with filmmakers like him is a joy, as it combines fun with artistic fulfillment. I'm deeply grateful for all the love the songs have received and hope that listeners enjoy the rest of the album just as much."

"Dhoom Dhaam" will be premiering on Netflix on February 14, 2025

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.