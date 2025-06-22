Committed to resolving public grievances: Delhi CM Gupta

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Sunday, reiterated her government's commitment to resolving citizens' complaints in a timely manner, pointing to the weekend public hearings led by district magistrates launched on her instructions.

CM Gupta said the government is resolving public grievances through 'Jan Sunwai Camps' to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transparent and time-bound governance.

"Public trust is our greatest strength. Our government is alert, compassionate, and fully committed to resolving every public issue," she added.

"We are putting into action Prime Minister Modi's belief that the government should function as a 'sevak' (public servant), not as a ruler. We are fully committed to serving the people with accountability," she said.

CM Gupta emphasised that these are not just grievance redressal camps -- they represent a commitment to listening to the people and taking swift action.

She said that she also meets people at her residence to personally address their concerns, so that citizens feel connected to a responsive and responsible government.

CM Gupta added that to further strengthen grievance redressal, grievance boxes are being installed at government offices, and the Public Grievance Monitoring System (https://pgms.delhi.gov.in/) remains operational 24x7.

Through this platform, citizens can track the status of their complaints and provide feedback online, she said.

As per the Chief Minister's directive, weekly Jan Sunwai camps are now being held in all revenue districts.

These camps are attended by officials from various departments, including the Municipal Corporation, Delhi Police, Power and other concerned departments.

"These programmes are not just confined to government offices -- they are being held at community spaces such as schools, local chaupals, and banquet halls to make people feel more at ease while presenting their concerns and expectations," said an official statement.

These camps receive complaints related to departments such as Revenue, Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department, Food and Supplies, Social Welfare, Health, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, Education, Irrigation and Flood Control, among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.