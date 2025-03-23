Committed to protecting Devboomi: U'Khand CM Dhami on 3 years in office

Dehradun, March 23 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on completing three years in office, reaffirmed his government's commitment to development and progress and promised to continue fulfilling the aspirations of the people with dedication.

In a statement, CM Dhami thanked the "God-like public" of Uttarakhand for their unwavering support.

Sharing his thoughts on X, he posted, "With the affection, love, and blessings of all of you, today our government has completed three years of its second term. With the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these years have been dedicated to our efforts to include 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand among the leading states of the country."

He acknowledged the public's trust in his leadership, stating that breaking the trend of changing governments in the 2022 elections was not just a moment of joy but also a great responsibility.

"Your immense support has been inspiring us to work tirelessly to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people," he said.

Highlighting key achievements, CM Dhami said, "While in these 3 years we have fulfilled the pledge of good governance by implementing Uniform Civil Code, strict anti-copying law, strict conversion law, anti-riot law, we have also proved our commitment to protect the original form of Devbhoomi by taking strict action against land jihad, love jihad, illegal madrasas and encroachment."

He also emphasised the state's advancements in sustainable development, infrastructure, and connectivity, with major progress in road, rail, and ropeway construction.

"In the past three years, we have provided over 20,000 government jobs to young aspirants and ensured 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women, leading to a sharp decline in the state's unemployment rate, now lower than the national average," he stated.

He further noted the redevelopment of religious sites, the promotion of adventure tourism and local products, the success of the homestay scheme, enhanced sports facilities, and significant improvements in healthcare.

"These efforts are writing a new chapter in the development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," he added.

Expressing confidence in Uttarakhand's future, CM Dhami assured, "With the blessings of all of you, Devbhoomi is prepared to make new strides in development. As your Chief Servant, I remain dedicated to serving you."

Marking the occasion, CM Dhami also participated in the 'Fit India Run' at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun, encouraging an active lifestyle as part of the Fit India campaign.

