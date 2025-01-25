Committed to promoting closer cooperation with India: Indonesian Prez on his State Visit

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His visit marks a significant chapter in India-Indonesia relations, with President Prabowo set to be the Chief Guest at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

President Prabowo arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening and was greeted at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremonial welcome, he expressed deep gratitude for the honour.

"I would like to express my deepest appreciation for the great honour I received today. Indonesia considers India a very close friend. India was one of the first countries, perhaps the first, to recognise our independence and support us in our struggle for freedom. We will never forget what India did to help us."

"I am very honoured today, and I am doubly honoured that tomorrow, I will be the chief guest at your Republic Day parade," the Indonesian President said, adding, "I'm committed to promoting closer cooperation, closer partnership with India. That is my determination."

This is Prabowo's first official visit to India since assuming office in October 2024.

Later in the day, he will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat and hold a meeting with PM Modi at Hyderabad House at noon. The meeting will include the exchange of MOUs and press statements.

He is also scheduled to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Taj Mahal Hotel, followed by a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On Friday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on President Prabowo. Sharing the moment on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to call on President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia at the start of his State Visit to India. Value his guidance and positive sentiments for the development of our multifaceted bilateral ties."

In his departure statement, ahead of his state visit to India, President Prabowo had acknowledged India's historic support for Indonesia's independence, stating, "India is a very important friendly country for Indonesia. During our war of independence until 1949, India provided medical aid, financial aid, and other support. For us, India remains a very important friend and partner."

Interestingly, Sukarno, Indonesia's first President, was the Chief Guest at India's inaugural Republic Day celebrations in 1950. Continuing this tradition of camaraderie, Indonesia has sent a 352-member contingent of troops from its National Armed Forces, including defile troops and a drum band, to participate in this year's celebrations.

President Prabowo's visit underscores the deep-rooted friendship and growing collaboration between the two nations, highlighting shared historical ties and a vision for enhanced bilateral relations.

