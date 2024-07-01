'Commander Karan Saxena' director wants to introduce a 'new hero' like James Bond, Jason Bourne

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) The director of 'Commander Karan Saxena', Jatin Wagle has revealed his aim behind the making of the thriller series: he wants to introduce a new hero, similar to James Bond and Jason Bourne.

The show stars Gurmeet Choudhary in the titular role.

Speaking about the show, Jatin shared: "Commander Karan Saxena is total entertainment. From the first scene onwards, we aim to grab the audience by the scruff of their necks and take them through four weeks of fun, humour, action, drama, romance, and patriotism."

"We want to introduce a new hero on this platform, similar to James Bond and Jason Bourne. We will take the scenes to different parts of India, showcasing various cultures, areas, people, languages, and the problems India faces from outside and within, and how Commander Karan Saxena and his team deal with them," he added.

Amit Khan, the writer who created the character of Commander Karan Saxena, on which the series is based, shared: "It felt amazing. He is my brainchild. I have given birth to him. Just as a father feels good when his son becomes more successful than him, I feel the same way."

"Karan Saxena's name is much bigger than mine today, and my success lies in that. For this very day, I made 'Karan Saxena' more prominent than my name on the covers of my novels. The truth is, even the creators of 'James Bond' and 'Sherlock Holmes' are less known, their characters are more famous, and this is the success of all us writers," he added.

The show also stars Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule in pivotal roles. The gripping series follows a fearless RAW agent as he dives into a high-stakes political mystery to save the nation.

Directed by Jatin and produced by Keylight Productions, 'Commander Karan Saxena' is based on a character created by writer Amit Khan.

The series will be released on July 8 on the Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.