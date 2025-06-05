Comedian Pugazh's 'Mr. Zoo Keeper' to hit screens on June 27

Chennai, June 5 (IANS) The makers of director J Suresh's upcoming comedy entertainer 'Mr. Zoo Keeper', featuring actors Pugazh and Shirin Kanchwala in the lead, on Thursday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on June 27 this year.

Mr Zoo Keeper has been garnering attention as it will be the first film in which actor Pugazh, who made a name for himself as a comedian, will be seen playing a hero.

It may be recalled that Pugazh had, while first sharing the poster of the film on his Instagram page, said, "I dedicate 'Mr Zookeeper' to my fans who have been like a ladder and are responsible for my growth."

Director J Suresh, who is best known for his earlier film 'Ennavale', will have Shirin Kanchanwala playing the female lead.

Music for the film will be by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography will be by Tanveer Mir. The film is being produced by J4 Studios S Rajarathinam and Arockiadoss.

The film went on floors in 2022. Director J Suresh, who took to his social media timelines to announce that the film had gone on floors then, had said, "My film journey, which began in 'Ennavale', has now reached 'Mr Zoo Keeper'. Introducing Pugazh as a hero has provided strength, both to my story and me. I am delighted to hear the music of 'Mr Zookeeper' from my friend Yuvan Shankar Raja. We are beginning this journey with cinematographer Tanveer Mir and heroine Shirin Kanchanwala. Mr Zookeeper shoot begins."

During a promotional event for the film, Pugazh, while recollecting his experience of working in the film with a real tiger, had in a lighter vein, said, "The director and his team would stay outside a grill gate and get me to go inside to the tiger. They would ask me to lie on the animal. To add to my misery, they would ask me to look the animal in the eye.

"The assistant directors were as good as the director. I was once told, 'You will have to brush the teeth of the tiger'. I pointed out that tigers in the wild don't brush their teeth and looked to escape from brushing the tiger's teeth. They discussed among themselves and returned, saying,"Alright, let's have you feeding the tiger cake

.'"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.