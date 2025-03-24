Comedian Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' jibe against Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde sparks outrage, Shiv Sena files police complaint

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) A political slugfest has triggered after Comedian Kunal Kamra on Sunday uploaded a video on his official YouTube channel commenting on Maharashtra politics, in which he referred to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "traitor".

The video has drawn sharp criticism and anger from members of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

Following the video, Shinde faction leader Rahul Kanal lodged a formal complaint against Kamra at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai.

The complaint alleges that Kamra made derogatory remarks against Eknath Shinde during a recent live show held at The Uni Continental Club in Khar West.

According to the complaint, Kamra performed a song targeting Eknath Shinde during the event, which the Shinde Sena has termed offensive.

After reports of the performance reached party supporters, some Shiv Sena workers reportedly went to the venue, questioned the club management, and vandalised property.

The Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena has demanded that a case be registered against Kamra and that he be arrested for his remarks.

Police are yet to confirm whether an FIR has been officially registered against the comedian.

Shiv Sena workers vandalised Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai’s Khar area where Kamra's show with 'gaddar' (traitor) jibe at Eknath Shinde was filmed and sought an FIR against him, police said.

“Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye," Kunal Kamra said during his show. He mocked Eknath Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from "Dil To Pagal Hai", eliciting laughter from the audience.

The comedian shared the video clip on the social networking platform X.

Kunal Kamra alluded to Eknath Shinde's 2022 rebellion, which led to the split of Shiv Sena into the Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Thane Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske said, "Kamra is a contract comedian. But he should not have stepped on the tail of a snake (apparently referring to Shinde). Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences."

Kunal Kamra has accepted money from Uddhav Thackeray and is targeting Eknath Shinde, Mhaske alleged.

"We will make sure you cannot move freely throughout the country. We are Shiv Sainiks of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. If we start following you, you will have to leave the country," the Thane Lok Sabha MP added.

"His party is left with nobody so it is hiring such people. Kamra will now realise the consequences of criticising Shinde," Mhaske said attacking Thackeray.

Mhaske also slammed Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut for circulating the video on X.

In a post on X, Raut said, "Kunal Kamra is a well-known writer and stand-up comedian. Kunal composed a parody song on Maharashtra's political scenario, which irked the Shinde gang and then ransacked the studio. Devendraji, you are a weak home minister."

Raut tagged the personal X handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel said he would show "Kamra his level" and asked him to apologise.

"I am going to file an FIR against Kamra at MIDC police station," Patel said.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray condemned the attack on the studio where Kunal Kamra performed a live stand-up comedy calling it an act of cowardice.

In a post on X, Thackeray wrote, "Mindhe's (read Shinde) coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on Eknath mindhe, which was 100 per cent true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone."

He further questioned the state's law and order, adding, "By the way, law and order in the state? Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister by Eknath Mindhe," he said.

Aaditya Thackeray frequently refers to Shinde as "Mindhe", a Marathi word meaning subservient, as a taunt.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde condemned Kamra’s comments, stating that party workers were angered by his remarks.

"The comedian will receive ‘Shiv Sena treatment,’ as none of the Shiv Sainiks have liked his statements," Hegde warned, without elaborating on what this could entail.

Criticising Kunal Kamra for his remarks on Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora wrote on X, “Mocking Eknath Shinde ji—a self-made leader who went from being an auto driver to leading India’s second-largest state—reflects classist arrogance. India is rejecting entitled dynasts and their sycophantic ecosystem that falsely claims to stand for meritocracy and democracy.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde told IANS, "Mumbai Police should arrest Kunal Kamra. He should be put behind bars.... He should be booked under the law. The type of deregatory language and abusive words used by Kunal Kamra for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is an insult to the people of Maharashtra. No Shiv Sena workers would tolerate such a language used for their leader Eknath Shinde and Kunal Kamra has uttered such deregatory comments against several other people in the past as well. Kunal Kamra is a habitual offender and had been barred for six months earlier from boarding an airline. Kunal Kamra will be given a befitting reply by Shiv Sena leaders soon."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.