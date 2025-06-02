Colombo included as venue for 2025 Women’s ODI WC, to run from Sep 30 to Nov 2

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup will be played in India from September 30 to November 2, with the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo included amongst the tournament venues.

In India, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, the Holkar Stadium in Indore, and the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam have been selected as venues. ICC added that the event will commence with a blockbuster clash featuring co-hosts India in Bengaluru on September 30, as the tournament returns to the country for the first time after 2013.

Bengaluru has been a consistent host of women’s cricket games, internationally as well as domestically via the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Guwahati hosted a T20I series between India and England in 2019, while Visakhapatnam last hosted a women's international game in 2014.

Indore, though, is yet to host women’s international games at Holkar Stadium, with the city hosting two women’s ODI World Cup games in 2000 at the Nehru Stadium. Colombo being added to the list of venues happened due to Pakistan entering the main event after winning the qualifying competition in Lahore in April this year. It’s in line with a reciprocal arrangement signed between the BCCI and PCB before the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The ICC added that the venues for the knockouts are dependent on Pakistan qualifying for it, as two alternative venues have been identified for one semifinal and the final. The first semifinal will be held in either Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, while the second semifinal is to be hosted in Bengaluru on October 30.

The final will be held either in Bengaluru or Colombo on November 2. Colombo will be the venue for the first semifinal and the final only if Pakistan qualifies for the knockouts. Apart from India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan will be playing in the Women’s ODI World Cup.

Australia will enter the event as the reigning champions after beating England in the final of the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand. Australia are also the most successful team in the tournament's history, having been crowned champions on seven occasions.

The format for the 2025 tournament will be the same as in 2022 - eight teams playing a total of 31 matches, 28 in the league stage and three being the knockouts.

