Coal production sees 6.36 pc growth, shows positive trajectory: Centre

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) India’s total coal production reached 384.07 million tonnes (MT) in the April-August period this fiscal, a growth of 6.36 per cent compared to 361.11 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year, the government said on Tuesday.

However, in August, overall coal production decreased slightly to 62.67 MT, down from 67.76 MT in August 2023, reflecting a 7.51 per cent decline, according to a statement by the Ministry of Coal.

"India’s coal production and supply trends for the period from April to August 2024 show a positive trajectory, despite some short-term variations in the month of August, due to above-normal precipitation impacting the mining and mobility," the ministry said.

In terms of coal supply, it stood at 412.69 MT in the April-August period, with an increase of 5.17 per cent compared to 392.40 MT during the corresponding period of last year. In August, however, coal supply fell slightly to 69.94 MT, compared to 75.19 MT in August 2023, registering a decline of 6.98 per cent.

When it comes to the power sector, the supply reached 338.75 MT, a growth of 4.13 per cent over the 325.33 MT supplied during the same period last year.

"In August 2024, the supply to the power sector was 58.07 MT, slightly lower than the 61.43 MT recorded in August 2023, indicating a 5.47 per cent decrease," the ministry said.

The coal stock levels at thermal power plants saw a significant increase, reaching 37.18 MT (as of August 31) -- a 32.08 per cent growth compared to 28.15 MT on the same day in 2023.

As per the official data, coal production has risen steadily in the last four years from 730.9 million tonnes in 2019-20. India’s coal production increased by a robust 11.7 per cent to a record level of 997.83 million tonnes during the financial year ended on March 31.

