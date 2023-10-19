Coal Ministry achieves 500 mn tonnes transportation in first half of 2023-24

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The Union Coal Ministry has achieved a record transportation of 500 million tonnes during the first half of the current fiscal.

Out of this, 400 million tonnes have been dispatched for the power sector, while the overall coal dispatch is likely to touch 1 billion tonnes this fiscal, according to official sources.

It is to be noted that out of 500 million tonnes of coal dispatch, 416.57 million tonnes dispatch was for the power sector and 84.77 million tonnes was for the non-regulatory sector.

The growth of coal transport to power sector year to year is 7.27 per cent and growth to non-regulated sector year to year is 38.02 per cent.

Last year as on March 31, 2023, 893.19 million tonnes of coal was despatched Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive and commercial mines all have contributed to this historical achievement of the coal ministry, the sources added.

