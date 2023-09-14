Coach Fernando Santos leaves Poland national team

Warsaw, Sep 14 (IANS) Fernando Santos has left his role as head coach of Poland's national football team, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) informed in an official statement.

Santos only joined Poland in January after eight years in charge of Portugal, whom he led to the UEFA Euro 2016 title, but only won two of his six matches in charge of Poland, and leaves the team after Sunday's surprising 2-0 defeat to Albania, reports Xinhua.

That defeat left Poland fourth in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying Group E - behind Albania, the Czech Republic and Moldova - and in danger of failing to reach next summer's tournament finals in Germany.

"Even though we are ending our cooperation, I'm grateful to have led the Poland national team and I wish all the best to Poland and its people, who welcomed me so well when I lived here," Santos was quoted as saying by PZPN.

PZPN president Cezery Kulesza said, "I'd like to thank coach Santos for his work with the national team and I wish him good luck in his next sporting challenges. The selection of a new coach is now a priority for the PZPN board."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.