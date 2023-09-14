US retain lead, China stay second in FIBA women's world rankings

Mies, Switzerland, Sep 14 (IANS) The top five teams remained unchanged and the United States continue to lead the latest FIBA women's world rankings released.

The US leads with 834.6 points while China, who won the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup, remains stable in second place on 687.1 points. Australia, Spain and Canada are the next three teams, reports Xinhua.

Belgium moves up to sixth place after winning the 2023 FIBA Women's EuroBasket, pushing France down to seventh.

Brazil, who beat a young US side in the final of the 2023 FIBA Women's AmeriCup, soar to eighth position, ahead of Japan and Serbia, who round out the top ten.

New African champion Nigeria jumps up to 11th on 528.9 points.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.