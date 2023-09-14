Mixed injury news for La Liga teams after international break

Madrid, Sep 14 (IANS) FC Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will be available to play Real Betis on Saturday after tests carried out on Wednesday ruled out a serious injury for the Germany international.

Gundogan, who joined Barca from Manchester City this summer, fell badly in the first half of Germany's friendly against France on Tuesday night and left the pitch in tears, reports Xinhua.

It was feared he could have suffered a serious injury, with early reports even mentioning a possible cracked pelvis, with interim Germany coach Rudi Voller saying it was likely he would miss several days.

However, although Gundogan has suffered bruising around the base of his spine, he has avoided any major consequences.

Barca are already without central defender Ronald Araujo and midfielder Pedri for Saturday's La Liga match at home to Betis.

Athletic Bilbao have had less positive news, with the confirmation that winger Nico Williams suffered a groin injury just before halftime in Spain's 6-1 win at home to Cyprus.

Williams had set up Spain's first two goals of the match for Gavi and Mikel Merino before suffering the injury.

Williams will have further tests on Thursday, but will certainly miss Saturday's game at home to Cadiz and the visit to play Alaves the following week.

