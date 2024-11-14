CM Yogi calls to create safe, supportive environment for children's growth

Lucknow, Nov 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended his greetings on the occasion of Children's Day and called for creating a safe and supportive environment for the children to grow.

Taking to X, CM Yogi wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the dear children and residents of the state on 'Children's Day'!"

"Children are the future of the nation and the foundation of a 'developed and self-reliant' India," he added.

"Let us create a safe, supportive and conducive environment for children to move forward and give new wings to their dreams. This is also a social and national task," CM Yogi highlighted.

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year, on the occasion of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary, as a tribute to his affection for children.

On Thursday, India is celebrating the 135th birth anniversary of Pandit Nehru, fondly called 'Chacha', who was born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh. He was educated at some of the world's most renowned institutions including Harrow School in London and University of Cambridge.

'Chacha Nehru' was deeply committed to the welfare of children and their education.

After his passing in 1964, it was decided that November 14 would be observed as Children's Day to honour his legacy. The first official celebration took place in 1965, marking the beginning of an annual tradition to promote children's rights and emphasise their importance in building India's future.

The day serves as a significant reminder of India's commitment to its younger generation. Across the country, schools and institutions organise cultural events, competitions, and activities, celebrating the occasion and promoting awareness around children's rights, welfare, and education.

