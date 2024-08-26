UP CM Yogi Aditynath lays foundation stone for several projects in Mathura on eve of Janmashtami

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) , Aug 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth hundreds of crore for the development of the Braj region in Mathura ahead of Janmashtami.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 137 projects and schemes worth Rs 583 crore, including the ropeway in Barsana and Yamuna cruise, on Sunday here on the occasion of Janmashtami, officials said.

The three-day Srikrishna Janmashtami Maha Mahotsava started here on Sunday evening in the presence of CM Adityanath, the CEO of Uttar Pradesh Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad Shyam Bahadur Singh said.

He added that cultural programmes related to the Janmashtami festival will be organised on five big stages, 19 small stages and 20 important roads in different areas on the same evening.

Meanwhile, preparations for Krishna Janmashtami in Mathura are in full swing to ensure a smooth and secure celebration.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey said that elaborate arrangements have been made to manage the large influx of devotees and ensure comprehensive security at key locations.

The SSP added that there is a continuous flow of devotees and comprehensive security measures have been implemented at key locations, including the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple and the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

"Shri Krishna Janmasthan -- the main celebration area, has been divided into three zones and 17 sectors, with officials assigned to manage the festivities. Lakhs of people also come to visit the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. There is a continuous flow of devotees at all places, for which a comprehensive security arrangement is being ensured," the SSP added.

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26 this year across the country. Devotees traditionally fast and decorate temples and homes with flowers, diyas, and lights.

The occasion is particularly grand in Mathura and Vrindavan, where it is believed that Krishna spent his youth and childhood.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.