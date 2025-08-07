CM Revanth Reddy betrayed BCs, says KTR

Hyderabad, Aug 7 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government of deceiving the Backward Classes (BCs) and indulging in non-stop political theatrics.

Welcoming new leaders and cadre from the Parigi constituency into the BRS at Telangana Bhavan, he strongly criticised the Congress' handling of BC reservations and its governance "failures".

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, alleged that the Congress party has blatantly misled the people on the issue of BC reservations.

"They promised 42 per cent reservations with legal backing before the elections and secured votes. But now, CM Revanth Reddy says BC reservations will only be granted if Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister. Was this condition mentioned in the BC Declaration?" he asked.

Drawing a sharp contrast, KTR reminded that former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) went to Delhi with a mission to secure Telangana statehood and succeeded. "Can Revanth claim he brought back BC reservations from Delhi?" he challenged.

KTR ridiculed the Chief Minister, stating that even in Delhi, Revanth could not stop talking about KCR.

"It appears Revanth is mentally obsessed with KCR. He's suffering from a clear case of KCR-phobia," KTR mocked.

He added that the Congress government is using the BC reservations issue as a diversion while ignoring other commitments made in the BC Declaration.

Calling Revanth Reddy's entire governance style a "drama", the BRS leader said, "When I point out how he's betraying BCs and faking governance, Revanth tries to silence me with personal attacks. But the truth is, everything he's doing - whether with Modi, Rahul Gandhi, or even for Chandrababu Naidu-is pure drama."

KTR also questioned Revanth's silence on the implementation of over 420 pre-poll promises. "Even his claim that he will remain in Congress till the end is just another drama," KTR said.

Taking a dig at defected MLAs, KTR said, "Those who jumped parties are now in such an unfortunate state that they can’t even say where they belong. They’ve gone from wearing party scarves to hiding behind divine ones."

He mocked the Speaker for being unaware of the MLAs' status when even children in the state knew which party they had joined.

With local body elections around the corner, KTR warned the public that Congress leaders were preparing to distribute money amassed through 20 months of "corrupt" governance. He urged voters to support BRS if they wanted to curb Congress' "atrocities" and ensure officials respond to public grievances.

KTR painted a grim picture of Congress rule, highlighting power cuts, fertiliser shortages, "failing" village and urban governance.

He said Telangana has been pushed back 10 years.

"After the polls, they will even cancel Rythu Bandhu," he warned.

"In this Congress regime, not a single individual or community has been spared from betrayal," KTR remarked.

KTR said that during BRS' 10-year rule, the focus was on Telangana's development, and the cadre may not have received individual attention. But he assured that once BRS returns to power, workers would be given due recognition and growth opportunities.

He issued a clarion call to all senior leaders and grassroots workers to work hard and ensure victory in every village during the upcoming local body elections.

"As long as Telangana exists, the pink flag will fly high. We will wipe out Congress and BJP, and bring back KCR as the Chief Minister," he added.

