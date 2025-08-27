CM Pinarayi, LoP Satheesan trade barbs over Rahul Mamkootathil row

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 (IANS) A fresh political storm has erupted in Kerala over allegations against MLA and former state Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkootathil, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan engaging in a sharp verbal exchange on Wednesday.

Vijayan described the allegations against Mamkootathil as "extremely serious", contending that threatening a pregnant woman amounted to a grave criminal act.

"It is unclear how long Rahul can hold on. Certain things have evidently happened already. The rest is for society to judge," he said.

Vijayan stressed that politics demanded dignity and morality, and that Congress itself seemed distressed about losing those values.

He further asserted that legal action would follow the allegations, adding, “There can be no system that protects those who bring disrepute to public life.”

In a pointed rebuttal, Satheesan thanked the Chief Minister for his "advice" but accused him of double standards.

"There is no complaint, no FIR against Rahul, yet we acted against him on moral grounds. Meanwhile, two members facing sexual allegations remain in the Chief Minister’s cabinet. Even a senior leader who filed a complaint was sidelined," the Congress leader said.

Satheesan went on to accuse Vijayan of shielding tainted leaders.

"One rape accused now raises his hand in support of the Chief Minister. When a finger points at me, four others point back at him. Former ministers have faced allegations, audios have circulated for years, yet no defamation cases or party action followed. No political leader in India has protected the accused as much as Vijayan has," he said.

The Leader of Opposition also questioned the silence over alleged hawala links involving the CPI-M state Secretary’s son.

“What action has been taken? Has the Chief Minister given any answers? He should first look in the mirror,” Satheesan remarked.

The Congress leadership had earlier forced Mamkootathil to resign as state Youth Congress chief and suspended him from the party pending inquiry.

Mamkootathil, however, maintains that the sexual harassment charges are part of a conspiracy against him, a claim he has conveyed to his party leadership.

As the row deepens, the episode has once again highlighted Kerala’s increasingly personal and bitter political battles, with both the ruling Left and the Congress-led Opposition attempting to turn the controversy to their advantage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.