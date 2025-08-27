Archery Premier League to commence from Oct 2 in New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Archery Association of India (AAI) today announced that the first edition of Archery Premier League will take place at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi from October 2 to 12.

The National Federation also unveiled the League’s logo, symbolising dynamism, focus and precision that define the sport of archery.

Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda said, "We are proud to host this landmark event at the nation’s capital, reflecting our commitment to elevate the sport, both nationally and globally. The dates have been decided keeping multiple factors in mind, including the schedule and workload of Archers and the weather conditions in the city. With this League, we aim to not only showcase top-tier talent from around the world but also highlight and celebrate India’s rich Archery heritage."

"To host the Archery Premier League here in New Delhi is a matter of great pride for us. With its dynamic format and inclusive approach, the League will bring an unprecedented visibility to both recurve and compound archery. We are excited to welcome all the international talent to the capital and give them a taste of India’s hospitality, while also providing fans with a thrilling and culturally resonant experience," the secretary general, Archery Association of India, Virendra Sachdeva, said.

Apart from supporting India’s Olympic movement, the Archery Premier League also aims to intersect sports, entertainment, education in history & culture to differentiate itself from other sporting leagues, and thus increase the global popularity of the sport.

The tournament’s team format will feature 36 Indian Archers and 12 top global Archers divided into six franchises. The details regarding the franchises will be announced soon.

With recurve and compound archers shooting 70m and 50m, respectively, together under lights, the league will boost the confidence of Indian archers and raise their performance level, supporting the nation’s Olympic movement.

