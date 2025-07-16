CM Nitish Kumar directs immediate TRE 4.0 for teacher recruitments in Bihar

Patna, July 16 (IANS) Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the Education Department to conduct the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 for recruitment of teachers at the earliest in the state.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that the Education Department has been instructed to immediately calculate teacher vacancies in government schools and take prompt action to conduct the TRE 4.0 exam to fill these posts.

He also reiterated that 35 per cent reservation in teacher appointments will be applicable only to women residents of Bihar, in line with the state government's earlier decision.

The Bihar government has previously conducted TRE 1.0, TRE 2.0, and TRE 3.0 examinations, leading to large-scale teacher appointments in the state.

The move to restrict the 35 per cent women's reservation benefit to Bihar's women is expected to significantly benefit local women and girls seeking government jobs.

Earlier, the Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet had approved the government's plan to provide one crore jobs and employment opportunities to the youth of the state over the next five years.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting held on July 15 at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat, chaired by CM Nitish Kumar, where Ministers from all departments were present.

The approval of the Labour Resources Department's proposal to provide jobs and employment to one crore youth aligns with the Chief Minister's pre-poll announcement, which had surprised the Opposition and taken away a major election plank from their strategy.

The move is being seen as a significant step to counter the Opposition's plans to target the state government on the issue of unemployment during the upcoming state elections.

According to an official, a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the Development Commissioner Pratyay Amrit will be constituted to explore all possibilities and options for new jobs and employment creation and to advise the state government on effective implementation.

The decision to recruit teachers is part of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's plan to achieve the goal of providing government jobs to the candidates of Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly election.

