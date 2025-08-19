CM Fadnavis unveils emblem for Ganeshotsav to be celebrated as Rajya Mahotsav

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, after the weekly cabinet meeting, unveiled the emblem for Ganeshotsav, which will be celebrated as ‘Rajya Mahotsav’ from this year onwards.

A fund of around Rs 11 crore has been allocated for a series of diverse cultural programmes, including competitions, illuminations, lectures and folk-art performances. This year, through the direct participation of the state government, Ganeshotsav will be showcased on national and international platforms, informed Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar. He added that the emblem will be prominently used as the official identity of the festival across all celebrations.

From this year onwards, the Maharashtra Government will directly participate in the celebrations and take steps to elevate the festival to national and international prominence. This year, two themes – ‘Operation Sindoor’, a tribute to the valour of the Indian Army and ‘Swadeshi Jagar’, a call for building a self-reliant and Atmanirbhar Bharat- have been woven into the celebrations of Ganeshotsav, which has now been accorded the status of ‘Rajya Mahotsav’, said a government release.

Minister Shelar said, “Maharashtra is a land rich in art, culture and tradition. It is blessed with the legacy of saints, social reformers, great leaders, warriors, spiritual thinkers and an inclusive heritage. This sacred land of the Deccan has been intellectually vibrant and socially united, laying the foundation for the state’s economic, social and cultural progress. Ganeshotsav has played a crucial role in fostering this unity. The centuries-old tradition of domestic Ganesh celebrations, and the decades-old public Ganeshotsav culture, are proud symbols of Maharashtra’s cultural and social harmony.”

Minister Shelar further stated, “It is time that the importance and recognition of this proud heritage gets showcased to the world. By blending tradition with modernity, strengthening the festival’s social and cultural significance, bringing together all stakeholders, boosting tourism, preserving and promoting the rich traditions and rituals, we will establish Maharashtra on the global map.”

He pointed out that the social and cultural significance of Ganeshotsav must be known to the world.

“To keep the traditional essence of the festival intact while embracing modern elements, and to ensure every citizen of the state, directly or indirectly, feels connected to the celebrations, it is essential to declare Ganeshotsav as a state festival. The Government of Maharashtra will play a facilitative and enabling role in this,” he said.

