CM Fadnavis inaugurates arch bridge linking Bandra Worli Sea Link to Mumbai coastal road

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Republic Day on Sunday inaugurated the northbound carriageway of the bridge linking Bandra Worli Sea Link with the Dharmaveer Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road.

CM Fadnavis, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar and Skill Development Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, asserted that the coastal road will save a lot of time and fuel for Mumbaikars and will play a significant role in getting rid of pollution.

The CM said that 94 per cent of the work of the Mumbai coastal road has been completed and the north section comprising four interchange arms of the arterial road -- three at Worli and one along Haji Ali -- was inaugurated today.

The northern arm of the bowstring bridge and the four new interchange arms will be opened for vehicular traffic from January 27 between 7 a.m. to midnight daily. He added that the interchange arms consist of one from Marine Drive to Prabhadevi, one from Marine Drive to Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk and the interchange arm connecting the sea bridge from Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk and going towards Bandra.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that the northern arm will bring about a big change in the lives of Mumbaikars. He praised the unique and international standard technical work of the coastal road.

According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the southern arm of the Mumbai Coastal Road South route from Worli to Marine Drive was inaugurated on March 11, 2024. The northern flank linking Marine Drive and Haji Ali was opened on June 11 last year and thereafter the final 3.5 km stretch between Haji Ali and Worli became operational on July 11, 2024.

Nearly 50 lakh vehicles have traversed through the coastal road from March 12 to December 31, 2024, with an average of 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles travelling daily. The BMC sources said three interchange arms comprising two at Worli to Bandra and the other to Marine Drive and one interchange at Haji Ali have yet to be opened for traffic. Further. Nearly 70 hectares of green space will be created.

To improve the quality of life of Mumbaikars, cycle tracks, public parks, jogging tracks, and open auditoriums are being built in the green space. This project will provide new recreational areas to Mumbaikars.

Further, the construction of a sea protection wall has also been proposed to prevent erosion and protect the project from high sea waves. The Mumbai Coastal Road project cost is estimated at Rs 13,983 crore.

