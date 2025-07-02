Club WC: Dortmund beat Monterrey to earn last-eight date with Real Madrid

Atlanta, July 2 (IANS) Two clinical first half strikes from Serhou Guirassy helped Borussia Dortmund ease past a determined Monterrey outfit to book a quarter-final showdown with Real Madrid.

The German giants will face Real Madrid CF in the quarter-finals on July 5 at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey.

The match began with heavy challenges by both teams as they signalled their intent for a physical encounter. Dortmund used their attacking firepower to take control.

The German side carried a 2-0 lead into the break thanks to the duo of Karim Adeyemi and Serhou Guirassy. Adeyemi played provider both times, the first goal being the result of some clever combination play at the top of the Monterrey penalty area.

In the 14th minute, Guirassy passed to Adeyemi, whose return ball into space allowed the striker to easily slot his strike inside the left post for a 1-0 lead.

Ten minutes later, Adeyemi set up Guirassy again on a quick counter-attack sparked by Julian Ryerson. Adeyemi broke free and ended his run by sliding a square ball to Guirassy, whose first-time finish made it 2-0 Dortmund.

Monterrey pulled a goal back three minutes after the break. Corona’s cross to the far post was headed backward by Daniel Svensson and then forward by Erick Aguirre, and the ball flew straight to German Berterame, who directed his header past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to bring Monterrey back into things at 2-1.

Monterrey kept pressing for the equaliser. In the 60th minute, Sergio Canales slid a ball through the Dortmund defence to spring Corona on a breakaway, but the forward shot straight into Kobel’s gloves. In the 65th minute, Berterame appeared to bring Monterrey level when he beat Kobel inside the far post, but the goal was canceled for offside.

Guirassy had more chances to get his hat-trick. In the 75th minute, he dribbled past Monterrey defenders but stumbled while trying to shoot inside the box. A minute later, he was played in by Pascal Gross but lost his balance while sending a left-footed attempt well off target.

In the first minute of stoppage time, Sergio Ramos had a chance to be Monterrey’s hero, but he sent his free header just wide of the post. Dortmund managed to see out the remaining minutes to set up a last eight showdown with Real Madrid.

