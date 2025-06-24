Close to 90, Dalai Lama determined as ever to embrace every soul that reaches for him

Dharamsala, June 24 (IANS) As His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama steps toward his 90th summer and is still young, a gentle brilliance seems to trail in his wake, like the light of a day that refuses to fade.

Age rests upon him lightly, nowhere near enough to dull the spark in his eyes or the softness of his smile with a firm believer, “We 7 billion human beings -- emotionally, mentally, physically -- are the same”.

In these tender days, he has opened himself even more to the world -- lengthening his audiences and deepening his teachings, amazing coming from someone who wakes up at 3 a.m. to meditate for several hours -- as though determined to embrace every soul that reaches for him.

Believers come in waves, hopeful, their hands folded and hearts open. And despite the weight of years, the Buddhist monk, without a home but loved in millions of homes, bends toward them again and again, sometimes slapping bald pates or waggling devotee’s nose, bestowing quiet blessings that feel like a breath of spring on the soul.

It’s as if the years have distilled in him a pure, enduring light -- one that grows ever more luminous the more he gives. His Holiness, an honorific given by his followers, is the globetrotting pontiff known for wearing his trademark maroon robes.

For India, the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, who is turning 90 on July 6, is a symbol of Buddhism, also a revered guest not just of India but of its citizens.

According to the Dalai Lama’s office, when His Holiness is in Dharamsala, they try to schedule outdoor public blessing lines on the mornings of Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. During public audiences, individuals have an opportunity to very briefly greet His Holiness and receive his blessings.

To join one of these lines, people are asked to send a written email request to His Holiness' office, giving some background information about themselves along with the exact dates of their visit to Dharamsala.

During his last winter sojourn in Bylakuppe and Hunsur in Karnataka, the Dalai Lama led prayer services, attended debates, performed ordinations for 303 monks and met 8,021 people. His Holiness also gives public talks.

In India, teachings and public talks are usually free and open to the public. However, to attend teachings and public talks outside of India, one is usually required to purchase a ticket. The proceeds from the ticket sales are used to cover the costs of the venue and other expenses related to his visit.

Back to his 90th birthday celebrations on July 6, huge crowds are expected to assemble early in the morning at the hilltop Tsuglagkhang temple in McLeodganj that has lured hundreds of thousands of Westerners since the Dalai Lama settled here in 1960 after fleeing from Chinese persecution with his followers.

To express spiritual respect, the democratically elected Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), based in this North Indian hill station, will be organising a year-long celebration from July 2025 to July 2026, declaring it the Year of Compassion.

The celebrations comprise a special offering of long-life prayers in Dharamsala on the eve of the birthday to ensure the longevity and fulfilment of His Holiness’ profound and noble wishes.

In the run-up to becoming a nonagenarian, the Dalai Lama’s latest book, 'Voice for the Voiceless,' was released on March 11. It presents an inside look at the efforts Tibetans have made to pursue the middle-way approach, which calls for a negotiated solution to China’s occupation of their historically independent country.

It also lays out how important international support has been for champions of the Tibetan cause and shows how the United States Congress has played a pivotal role in pushing China to resume dialogue.

The Dalai Lama also writes about the plan for his succession in the clearest terms yet, illustrating the geopolitical importance of Tibet that he fled in the night of March 17, 1959, when the situation became extremely critical, with the result that he was left with no option but to leave his Norbu Lingkha Palace and seek asylum in the sacred land of India.

The Dalai Lama’s followers believe that a few days before his 90th birthday, His Holiness will possibly address the issue of his succession at a meeting of the top religious leaders in Dharamsala during which the Dalai Lama is expected to issue a video message.

After arriving in India, His Holiness re-established the Tibetan government in exile while devoting himself to ensuring that the people of the three provinces of Tibet and the followers of the different religious traditions of Tibet remained a united entity.

Since 1950, the Dalai Lama writes in 'Voice for the Voiceless', “I have carried the duty of protecting Tibet and its people as well as our culture at the centre of my heart and will do so as long as I am alive.”

Last year, CTA President Penpa Tsering confirmed that back-channel talks with China are ongoing.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at vishal.g@ians.in)

